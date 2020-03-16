As the coronavirus continues to spread in Louisiana, people should stay five or six feet away from anyone who is coughing or sneezing, said Dr. Larry Simon, medical director for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.

Speaking with Jan Swift on the Nourish Your Health podcast last week, Simon advised people to "just get the heck away" from anyone who is sick to prevent the virus from spreading. Louisiana reported 114 cases of the virus and two deaths as of Monday morning with most cases coming from the New Orleans area.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Virus symptoms include fever and a dry cough followed by severe malaise or tiredness. COVID-19 patients, he noted, do not seem to have headaches similar to flu patients.

Simon is a graduate of LSU, Baylor College of Medicine, and Rady Children’s Hospital’s Pediatric Otolaryngology Fellowship in San Diego. He is a clinical assistant professor of otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat) at LSU.

Simon noted that Blue Cross will cover all costs of testing for the virus with no co-pay required. Blue Cross also is advising people to prepare for a possible quarantine and has waived penalties for early refills of chronic disease medications.