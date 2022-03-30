A Lafayette coffee shop made a list of the 30 best coffee shops in the southeast by RAVE Reviews, an independent, reader-supported website.
Jet Coffee, which first opened in 2019 at 101 Camino Real Road, made the list of the best places to get coffee in states ranging from Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia to Louisiana and Mississippi.
It was ranked 17th, just head of Café du Monde in New Orleans, the only other Louisiana shop to make the list, at 16th.
RAVE's ranking used a 20-point system based on nostalgia, popularity, cult following, destination, and scarcity.
Jet Coffee is owned by John and Stephanie Tommasini. John Tommasini is an Oregon native and former infielder for the Oregon State University baseball team.