District City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Owner of the consultant business, To the Front, To the Top, a learning, training and development resource, Boudreaux is also known for his two radio talk shows Q95.5 Teen Talk Show “Holla Back,” and KNEK Magic 104.7, “The Community Hour.”
Boudreaux is passionate about many topics, including leadership, cultural diversity, non-violence, esteem building, drug, alcohol and substance prevention and black history.
He spent 20 years as director of youth services and programs in the 15th Judicial District in the District Attorney’s Office. He is a graduate of Northside Senior High School and the University of Southwestern Louisiana.