Blu Basil Wine & Grill, 5451 Johnston St., will expand its menu beginning Sunday to offer dim sum, the Chinese dish that features small, bite sized portions served in small steamer baskets.

Blu Basil will be adding 31 new items — 28 of which are different varieties of dim sum — to its menu as part of its special dim sum lunch that will make the dish available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Traditionally, in Cantonese-speaking regions of China, dim sum is served as part of a tea brunch called "yum cha," and there are numerous varieties of the dish served across China.

"There's not a market for dim sum yet in Lafayette, so we decided to bring it," said Dang Nguyen, owner of Blu Basil Wine and Grill. "It's so rare here. The nearest dim sum location is in Baton Rouge, and it's the only dim sum location there and people flock to it.

"Dim sum is something you have to experience fresh. It's an amazing, tasty dish that once you try it, you'll be hooked."

The restaurant will increase its days to offer dim sum up to five days a week if demand is as high as as expected, he said.