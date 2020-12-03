Ruffin Rodrigue Jr., a former LSU football player who opened the Ruffino's restaurants in Baton Rouge and Lafayette who died last week, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast earlier this year about his restaurants during the COVID-19 shutdown.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Rodrigue spoke about how he played for Bill Arnsbarger's teams from 1986 until 1989 and was an All-SEC guard before a brief stint in the World League of American Football after graduating in 1990 with a degree in marketing.

Rodrigue worked five years for Mockler Beverage in Baton Rouge before becoming friends with T.J. Moran, the first franchisee of Ruth's Chris and owner of TJ Ribs and Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant. Rodrigue entered the hospitality business with Moran to manage DiNardo’s, an Italian-themed restaurant in named after former LSU football coach Gerry DiNardo.

The restaurant was later changed to Ruffino in 2000. They opened the Lafayette location on Camellia Boulevard in 2013.

Rodrigue bought out his partner in 2018 to become the sole proprietor of all Ruffino's properties.