One Acadiana and the Acadiana Planning Commission won two awards from the International Economic Development Council for “Invest Acadiana: A Regional Opportunity Zone Initiative.”
The report won a gold medal in the Innovation Programs and Initiatives category and a bronze award in the Regionalism and Cross-Border Collaboration category, One Acadiana announced this week. Both came at an awards ceremony at the IEDC’s annual conference.
Invest Acadiana is a joint initiative between 1A and APC aimed at promoting investment in the Acadiana region’s 25 Opportunity Zone census tracts.
“The Invest Acadiana initiative has been instrumental in attracting a tremendous amount of capital into our town centers and the urban core of Lafayette, particularly our University Avenue Corridor,” APC CEO Monique Boulet said. “Madeline Cove, a $15 million mixed-use development that broke ground in May, is a great example. Having these census tracts designated Opportunity Zones also supported our $10 million BUILD Grant to reconstruct University Avenue from Four Corners to I-10 into a more vibrant and pedestrian-friendly corridor. This federal grant leveraged an additional $20 million in state and local funds to bring the total investment to about $30 million.”
Other Opportunity Zone projects in the region include: the redevelopment of the University Place Apartments into 200 units of student housing ($16 million investment), Keys Behavioral Health Center in New Iberia ($18 million) and a meat processing plant in Church Point ($3.5 million).