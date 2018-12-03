Kart Ranch Family Fun Center, 508 Youngsville Highway, is currently expanding its game room and eating area as the first of two expansions.

The expansion should be done by the end of January, said Kristyn Roche, one of Kart Ranch's owners. The second will be announced later this spring, she said.

"This is currently Phase 1 of two phases for next year," Roche said. "The appeal of Kart Ranch is that we have something for people of all ages — from 2 to 102."

The expansions are the latest for the longtime family-owned business. Recent additions have included more games, a rock wall and battle bots, and Roche said they hope the new additions will keep people coming.

"The thing that's really important for me is that we're a locally owned family operated family fun center," she said. "We've been here since November of 1985. My parents started it and we're continuing the tradition, but we have to adapt to withstand and compete with the out-of-state and non-local competition."