The Center for Planning Excellence is calling for local governments in Louisiana to participate in the organization’s efforts to draft a model ordinance for solar energy regulations.
CPEX announced in January it was working with the state Department of Natural Resources to develop a model ordinance — a suggested framework for drafting an actual ordinance — for solar energy projects in rural Louisiana areas. The planning and development nonprofit will partner with local governments and representatives from the energy, land use and economic development sectors to draw up the model ordinance.
A CPEX news release said their intent is to develop a tool for local governments to draft their own ordinances that support solar projects while addressing all property and environmental concerns in their communities.
As part of those efforts, CPEX will choose two local governments to participate as “pilot communities.”
“CPEX will guide a comprehensive process in two selected communities to assess existing conditions, engage local stakeholders, and provide applicable regulations,” the organization said.
Interested local governments have until Feb. 18 to apply. Submissions should be sent to Kate Muspell at kmuspell@cpex.org.
CPEX expects the model ordinance will take about nine months to develop.