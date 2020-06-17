J.C. Penney will start liquidation sales Wednesday at its 137 stores slated for closure, including its Acadiana Mall store.

The store opened last week but will start opted to wait a week before enacting going-out-of-business sale, company officials said in an announcement early Wednesday as it moves through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Items will 25-40% off original prices, including 40% on all fine jewelry and window treatments, and all sales will be final starting June 25.

Store hours are noon-7 p.m. daily except Sundays, which will be noon-6 p.m. The store will offer at-risk shopping at 11 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Fridays.

The store will close Sept. 27.

The troubled retailer initially announced 154 stores would close but have reduced that number since then and indicated some are under further review, company officials said. The Shreveport store is no longer on the list of Louisiana stores slated for closure.

In a filing earlier this month, company officials said sales were down by $1.4 billion, or 56%, in the first quarter.