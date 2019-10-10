Downtown Lafayette officials have made the Vermilion Street parking garage more user friendly in the hopes of addressing parking concerns by drivers visiting downtown.
Starting Monday, the garage, formally known as the Parc Auto Du Centre-Ville, will accept payment via debit/credit card along with cash payments charge $1 per hour with a maximum charge of $5 for all day parking, according to a Downtown Development Authority announcement Thursday.
Pre-payment is required along with a license plate number at the parking kiosk. Parking without payment will result in a $35 fine, which doubles after 15 days.
No changes were made to monthly payment rates.
Even with the closure of the Buchanan Street garage, DDA officials said, the Vermilion Street garage rarely exceeds half capacity.
“We urge those who work and play downtown to take advantage of the largest parking asset in the district,” DDA officials said.