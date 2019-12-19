Erin Hoffpauir has been named executive director of the Evangeline Parish Chamber of Commerce and the Evangeline Parish Tourist Commission, effective Jan. 1.
Hoffpauir, a Vidrine native, has almost a decade of experience in retail management with a focus on business development, customer service and retention and employee supervision.
She succeeds Renee Brown, who resigned to take a position with Mercy Regional Medical Center.
Acadiana Business Today: Our Lady of Lourdes opens free-standing emergency room in Scott; Five Lafayette economic development districts approved in final council meeting
Wednesday marked the grand opening of Our Lady of Lourdes' $9 million free-standing emergency room just north of Interstate 10 in Scott.
Five economic development districts with the ability to impose taxes were approved Tuesday in the city of Lafayette.
A $16 million deal in which GB Sciences Inc. planned to sell the remaining 50% stake in its Louisiana medical marijuana business was quietly c…
Thirteen large financial firms are agreeing to pay $337 million to settle claims by Pennsylvania's treasury department and about a dozen other…
Erin Hoffpauir has been named executive director of the Evangeline Parish Chamber of Commerce and the Evangeline Parish Tourist Commission, ef…
Nourish Your Health podcast with Tyler Lafleur with HPHI: Inflammatory food and drinks, inadequate rest, stress can damage your intestines
Inflammatory foods and drinks, inadequate rest and chronic stress can damage the intestinal lining and lead autoimmune diseases, brain fog and…