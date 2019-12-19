Erin Hoffpauir

Erin Hoffpauir

Erin Hoffpauir has been named executive director of the Evangeline Parish Chamber of Commerce and the Evangeline Parish Tourist Commission, effective Jan. 1. 

Hoffpauir, a Vidrine native, has almost a decade of experience in retail management with a focus on business development, customer service and retention and employee supervision.

She succeeds Renee Brown, who resigned to take a position with Mercy Regional Medical Center. 

Acadiana Business Today: Our Lady of Lourdes opens free-standing emergency room in Scott; Five Lafayette economic development districts approved in final council meeting

Email Adam Daigle at adaigle@theadvocate.com.

View comments