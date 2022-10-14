Taxable retail sales in the city of Broussard are on pace to set a record in 2022 and bounce back from its slump after the 2015 oil industry downturn.
Sales totaled just below $63.6 million in August to push the total for the year to $504.8 million, which is 20% ahead of last year’s pace when the city fell just short of its highest yearly total on record, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
The monthly total was 15% higher than last year’s total and outpaced the 8.3% inflation rate for the month as determined by the Consumer Price Index.
If the rate continues, the city’s total would be a bounce back from 2016 and 2017 when sales dropped 34% after its 2014 record year, data shows. Every municipality in the parish had sales drop over the two years after the oil industry bled jobs, but Broussard’s drop was the most severe.
It’s not known how much of the sales has been attributed to SafeSource Direct establishing its manufacturing plants in the city. Sales in the city of Carencro are down this year after big increases in 2020 and 2021, much of which was attributed to Amazon’s purchases for its fulfillment center that opened in 2021 after a year of construction.
Sales across Lafayette Parish, meanwhile, also outpaced the inflation rate, increasing 11.17% from a year ago, data shows. In the city of Lafayette, sales were flat with an increase of 8.42%.
Most municipalities outpaced inflation rate in August: Youngsville up 16.6%, Duson up 14% and Scott up 11.5%. Carencro’s sales were down 5%.
Nationwide, consumer spending increased only slightly in August, up 0.4%, as consumers spent more on services but pulled back on purchases of goods, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
“National inflation concerns continue to impact local spending which has tracked national trends all year,” LEDA President and CEO Mandi Mitchell said. “While there is optimism longer term for the economy, unfortunately, the prevailing sentiment among private sector executives and leading economists is that we will slip into a recession early next year. As consumers make important decisions on discretionary spending in the coming months, it is ever more important to continue supporting locally operating businesses.”
Other data points from the city of Lafayette include:
- Food sales were up 13% from a year ago, and sales are expected to reach a new high mark in that category for a second straight year. Grocery store sales were up 8.5% and are likely to set another record for a fourth straight year.
- Restaurant sales were up 22% from a year ago.
- Car repairs sales continue to swell as sales at auto parts stores were 20% higher than a year ago while service station sales were up 36%. Repair shop sales were up 26%.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.