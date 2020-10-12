Hannah Gumbo's creations are fun. And definitely unique.

There was the 43-foot “Legacy Barn Mural” designed to tell the story of a beloved family member, a commissioned piece which captures the essence of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s My Favorite Things. Or illustrations for children’s book "The Book That Wanted To Be Red" written by Jerica Guillory.

She spoke recently with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

The Lafayette native was homeschooled until high school when she encountered visual art teacher, Kathy Reed, who she credits for inspiring her and many other Acadiana artists. Reed took her students on field trips and invited area artists to come to school to share their passion for design.

Gumbo realized that art and expression were paths worth pursuing. While she never thought she would “work” as an artist, she looked at art classes as a gift and earned a degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a concentration in painting & printmaking.

COVID-19 has affected altered her work schedule, but she has indulged herself with a “Passion Project.” Inspired by 100 Day Projects of other artists, she created the “Sunday Hairies” and committed to create 100 watercolor and gel pen portraits of original and iconic hairstyles sported by celebrities. Sold on Etsy, she released seven new portraits each Sunday.