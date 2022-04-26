The Lafayette Economic Development Authority unveiled a three-year strategic plan, one that new president and CEO Mandi Mitchell says will enhance existing and add new service lines to position Lafayette Parish for success over the next 50 years.
Mitchell, hired last fall after years with the Louisiana Economic Development office, announced the agency’s Strategic Plan and subsequent Business Plan, which outlines annual goals for the organization and staff, after meeting with community and business leaders. The plan establishes a baseline of understanding the agency’s role in the parish and its strengths and areas of improvement.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to have inherited — and now lead — an organization with such a strong foundation,” Mitchell said. “Together, we will build upon that foundation to enhance and strengthen LEDA’s services and our commitment to moving Lafayette’s economy forward through the implementation of this Strategic Plan.”
The plan sets goals for business development and climate and includes the agency’s vision and mission statements along with a commitment to diversity.
“I want to congratulate Mandi, the LEDA staff, and my fellow board members for developing a Strategic Plan that is purposeful, intentional, and inclusive,” LEDA board chair Ramesh Kolluru said. “This plan will serve to point us in the direction of true north and ensure LEDA perseveres to create and accelerate economic development opportunities for all of Lafayette, for all of our communities and for all of our people.”
The agency will track and measure its success by comparing annual several metrics, including unemployment rate, labor force participation rate, population growth, property tax base growth and sales tax growth, economic diversification and number of business start‐ups by year. It will also track its own business attraction results based on leads generated, deals closed and indirect jobs created by those deals.
“LEDA’s strategic plan provides a clear vision that is supported by the organization's leaders and also includes the detailed guidance needed to create robust future economic growth in Lafayette,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “LEDA will continue to develop a high‐ quality workforce, maintain a commitment to diversity and inclusion and track and measure success. There is no question these efforts will also include elevating Lafayette’s brand globally.”
According to its Values Statement, LEDA will commit to working with “business, government, education, civic and non‐profit partners,” the statement read. Its commitment to diversity indicates it is committed to “developing a team with various backgrounds, skills, and perspectives” to support clients and diverse businesses and business owners in Lafayette Parish.
“The work LEDA has done and continues to do is one of the main drivers behind Lafayette’s continued economic growth,” Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said. “This plan will only further enhance efforts to continue growing the economy, adding quality jobs and attracting new business and industry to Lafayette Parish.”