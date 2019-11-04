Former House Speaker Chuck Kleckley has been hired by Lafayette-based The Picard Group, the company announced Monday morning.

Kleckley, who spent 11 years in the state House representing the Lake Charles area and is a former police jury president in Calcasieu Parish, will be senior director of legislative and regulatory affairs, said Tyron Picard, TPG principal and founder.

“All of us at The Picard Group are excited about the wealth of talent, insight and statewide relationships that Chuck brings to the firm,” Picard said. “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Chuck since his days on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and have seen how his attentive and calm demeanor often leads to solutions in the most complex situations. His relationships on both sides of the aisle, as well as at all levels of government, will be at a great resource for the firm and our clients.”

Kleckley was House speaker from 2012 to 2016, the first to lead the state’s lower chamber from Calcasieu Parish. He served on multiple committees and chaired the House Insurance Committee. He authored the WISE (Workforce & Innovation for A Stronger Economy) Fund bill and was a champion for higher education, protecting healthcare, improving the insurance and business climate, and advocating for Louisiana’s coastal issues.

He retired after reaching his term limit and started independent governmental affairs and lobbying service firm. In 2016, he joined the Baton Rouge law office of Adams and Reese LLP as an adviser on the firm’s Government Relations Practice Team, according to earlier reports.

Under the ethics law, Kleckley could not directly lobby legislators for two years, but he was following a well-worn "advisers" path that prominent lawmakers have used in the interim. The Republican is not a lawyer but was a Lake Charles businessman.

“After serving 16 years as an elected official and almost four years in government relations, I’m thrilled to join the professional team at The Picard Group,” Kleckley said. “The Picard Group and I share the same values and goals of delivering timely and effective results.”