Editor's note: This is the seventh in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana.
One young patient had such a fear of the dentist that during his first few visits he felt the need for his girlfriend to be at his side him throughout the appointment for support.
After these visits, that young man shared with Dr. Madeleine Groth that he was so inspired by her treatment that he has now decided to study dentistry himself and share this gift of comfort with others.
This feeling toward visiting the dentist’s office is not an uncommon one. Groth, who has been an active dentist in Acadiana for six years now, is well aware of that. That is why she decided to be the one to make a change in the patient perception of dentistry.
“I’ve seen so many people who just have such a fear of the dentist, either because they’ve had something bad happen or because there’s the fear of the unknown,” she said.
Groth is among 11 honorees of the United Way’s Women Who Mean Business awards and will be recognized during a ceremony presented by Home Bank at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road.
Since opening a private practice in downtown Lafayette in January, Groth has made tried to make patients as comfortable as possible. This means connecting with her patients on a personal level and making them feel welcome and safe.
One way of doing this is by offering items from a “comfort menu,” which includes blankets, noise-canceling headphones, coffee, oil diffusers and other items. Because of this, her patient list has been growing steadily, she said.
Despite this growth, Groth does not feel as though she has had to sacrifice the level of care and attention she gives her patients.
“I want to be known as a place to come and feel like an individual at the dentist’s office and not a number,” she said.
Among Groth’s other future plans is furthering her investment in downtown Lafayette, where she says she feels like she is part of a community. She is also a member of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the nonprofit arm of Lafayette’s Downtown Development Authority.
“Part of being downtown is me definitively saying we are invested in Lafayette,” she said. “We want to see it thrive, and we want to see downtown thrive.”
Groth is among a list of women to receive one of this year’s Women Who Mean Business Awards, which she says is a point of validation in her career. She arrived in Lafayette to begin her career after graduating from LSU School of Dentistry in New Orleans, and she has since become active with the Junior League of Lafayette, The 705 and other groups.
“I think having my peers and my family recommend me for this and to have the feedback from the community that I’m deserving to be given this award,” she said, “is the positive feedback that I needed that what we’re doing here and what I’m trying to do is starting to work.”