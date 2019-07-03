Chinese restaurant Asian Wok Grill will open soon in the Acadiana Mall, mall general manager Nikki Nugier said.
The restaurant will open in the former Chao Praya location and might open as soon as this weekend, she said. The restaurant will feature American-Chinese food favorites like General Tso's chicken, orange chicken, lo mein and fried rice along with local items such as Creole shrimp and blackened chicken.
The restaurant opening is part of a series of developments coming to the mall, Nugier said.
"We have some exciting things coming down the pipeline and look forward to announcing more in the near future," she said.
Asian Wok Grill is owned Lucky Wang's Management of Lake Charles, according to the secretary of state's office.
Acadiana Business Today: A new use for the old Evangeline Hotel? Committee to determine best use for historic building in downtown Lafayette; McDonald's at E Broussard Road, Johnston Street to undergo remodel this month
A new use for the old Evangeline Hotel? Committee to determine best use for historic building in downtown Lafayette
The nonprofit group that owns the Evangeline Hotel in downtown Lafayette has formed an advisory committee to determine the best use of the his…
The McDonald’s restaurant at 6801 Johnston St. will undergo renovations later this month.
New Iberia has a new vibe these days.
Chinese restaurant Asian Wok Grill will open soon in the Acadiana Mall, mall general manager Nikki Nugier said.
I met an easygoing Steven David on the street where I live. It was a warm still day a month or so ago.
Lacassine-based distillery Bayou Rum, a Lacassine-based distillery held a grand opening for its $8 million Barrel Library and Event Center las…