Chinese restaurant Asian Wok Grill will open soon in the Acadiana Mall, mall general manager Nikki Nugier said.

The restaurant will open in the former Chao Praya location and might open as soon as this weekend, she said. The restaurant will feature American-Chinese food favorites like General Tso's chicken, orange chicken, lo mein and fried rice along with local items such as Creole shrimp and blackened chicken.

The restaurant opening is part of a series of developments coming to the mall, Nugier said.

"We have some exciting things coming down the pipeline and look forward to announcing more in the near future," she said.

Asian Wok Grill is owned Lucky Wang's Management of Lake Charles, according to the secretary of state's office.