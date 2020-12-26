Like most restaurants, The Cajun Table faced unexpected challenges in 2020 thanks to the pandemic.
The year also brought about unexpected opportunities that have ultimately led to the restaurant's expansion.
"We're living in the gratitude right now, complete gratitude," said Lauren Liner, co-owner of The Cajun Table. "We put a lot of hard work into this, and in spite of all the craziness of 2020, we're expanding right now."
In November, The Cajun Table crew knocked down the wall between their existing suite and the one next door that most recently housed a floral shop. They expect to open their expanded restaurant space Jan. 1 at the existing location, 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
The project will add 2,500 square feet and 121 seats to the restaurant. The new space will become the primary dining space, and the existing 1,750-square-foot restaurant, which seats about 50, will transition into the bar and live music space once coronavirus restrictions ease up.
The Cajun Table is especially popular for its boiled crawfish, which restaurant co-owner Sean Suire traps daily in his ponds.
The restaurant was hit hard by the state's novel coronavirus shutdown from mid-March to mid-May during the heart of crawfish season. The Cajun Table team quickly adapted by offering curbside delivery in the parking lot. They also cut plate lunches as demand for their hearty meals plummeted; many people were working remotely or had lost their jobs.
As they welcomed customers back inside, the size of the restaurant became even more problematic. A crowded dining room with customers standing around waiting for a table was inconvenient a year ago. Now, it was a violation of coronavirus restrictions.
"Coming from a food truck, we thought this was huge when we moved in," Liner said. "But we've been considering expanding or moving for a few years. The place next door was vacant, and then COVID brought things to a halt, and it made our brains go into planning mode and say 'Where do we go from here? What's next?'"
The Cajun Table has been evolving since its humble origin nearly a decade ago. Back then, it was simply an idea among friends during neighborhood cookouts in the Saint Streets.
The neighbors came together often to fry fish, grill oysters and make rice and gravy. They would invite passing joggers, cyclists and dog walkers to grab a plate of food and join in the conversation.
Some of the restaurant's menu items, such as the roundabout oysters, developed from cooking experiments back then. The oysters are named for the neighborhood roundabout where they set up their grill.
The group of then-20-somethings took their concept to the streets in 2015 with The Cajun Table food truck. They opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant in March of 2017 in the current location.
Some of the restaurant's founding members moved on to other jobs over the years, but nearly all of them found themselves unexpectedly together again this year due to circumstances.
"Once COVID happened, work was very slow for a lot of our friends," Liner said. "Some even lost their jobs or were furloughed, and they've always been a part of our family. We were like, 'Y'all come work with us again.' It's just been full circle. It's like a whole new era. We built this business together, and to have that all back again, it just reminds us why we started it all."
Josh Trahan is one of those who found himself working at the restaurant again after two years away.
Trahan helped develop The Cajun Table's seafood boiling spice blend and open the restaurant's food truck and brick-and-mortar location before leaving for another job in 2018.
In April, Trahan was furloughed from his job at a national camping supply company. He'd just been promoted from a sales position to a financial manager before learning he would be out of work for six to nine months.
Trahan turned to his friends at The Cajun Table for support, and they eagerly invited him to help with the expansion project.
"It's grown into such a well-liked spot over the years," Trahan said. "This little kitchen isn't meant to put out as much food as it does. Customers during the pandemic have told us that we needed to expand, that we couldn't fit all those people in that little space anymore."
Although Trahan was recently offered to return to his job as a finance manager, he turned it down in favor of continuing to work with his friends at The Cajun Table.
If this year has taught him anything, it's that sometimes a job can be more than a source of income. Two of Trahan's grandparents died from complications of COVID-19, and both his parents were hospitalized but eventually recovered from the virus. Through it all, he's been able to work alongside his closest friends.
"I just feel like I'm back home," Trahan said. "That's one of the best feelings to have, to be able to help create this new monster. I've always felt loved and supported by everyone at The Cajun Table, and I'd just like to reciprocate that feeling."
