Longtime Acadiana veterinarians will open a new clinic, Veterinary Associates of Acadiana, at 211 Southcity Parkway.
Ashley Guidry-LeMaire and Gregory Schmidt said they have worked together for years in the Lafayette area. Once their former practice changed hands a few years ago, they decided to start working toward starting their own practice.
The 3,300-square feet building will allow them two to treat a variety of animals.
"She really enjoys animal dentistry, so there will be a dental area, and while I like seeing my dogs and cats, exotics are where my heart is," Schmidt said. "I'm not a specialist, but I enjoy seeing them and the challenge that comes from exotic animal medicine.
Construction has begun on the building, and Schmidt said he thinks it will be ready to open before the end of the year. He also expects to hire up to seven employees.