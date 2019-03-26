Construction on apartments in a historic former Coca-Cola bottling plant and the former Less Pay Motel in Lafayette may begin before the end of the year.
Chris Clement, vice president of development management with HRI Properties of New Orleans, told The Acadiana Advocate Tuesday the company is in the process of assembling funding, including applying for state low-income housing tax credits. The funding could be complete by mid-summer, setting the stage for construction to begin by December.
The first step, he said, will be demolition of the two-story Less Pay Motel, long an eyesore on the corner of University Avenue and Cameron Street, an area Mayor-President Joel Robideaux has identified for redevelopment and which has been named an Opportunity Zone, making economic investments eligible for federal assistance.
The historic Coca-Cola building will be preserved as part of the project.
Last July, HRI acquired three properties at the intersection with plans to turn them into Lafayette Bottle Art Lofts, affordable housing geared toward artists. It's expected to include about 40 apartment units, a common studio, an art gallery, a fitness center and other amenities.
The development will be similar to another HRI redevelopment, Bywater Art Lofts, built in New Orleans' historic Bywater neighborhood in a blighted former garment factory.