Midtown Jeans and Tees, a new boutique-style thrift shop affiliated with Arc of Lafayette, will have a grand opening at noon Friday at its location at 2020 Johnston St.

The store's selection is curated for young adult clientele on a budget and will sell clothes and accessories for $10 or less. The store hopes to cater to UL students and provide stylish clothing options without breaking the bank.

The store will also offer employment to people with developmental disabilities in Arc Lafayette's day program participants like other Arc stores throughout the region.