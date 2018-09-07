Midtown Jeans and Tees, a new boutique-style thrift shop affiliated with Arc of Lafayette, will have a grand opening at noon Friday at its location at 2020 Johnston St.
The store's selection is curated for young adult clientele on a budget and will sell clothes and accessories for $10 or less. The store hopes to cater to UL students and provide stylish clothing options without breaking the bank.
The store will also offer employment to people with developmental disabilities in Arc Lafayette's day program participants like other Arc stores throughout the region.
Acadiana business today: Scott city leaders on mixed use development, boutique-style thrift store opens today
A new multi-use development that will be smaller but similar to River Ranch and Sugar Mill Pond is in the works in Scott.
Midtown Jeans and Tees, a new boutique-style thrift shop affiliated with Arc of Lafayette, will have a grand opening at noon Friday at its loc…
The 20th annual St. Landry Chamber of Commerce Soiree Royale Culinary Competition is set for Monday as people and celebrity judges will decid…
Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s plan to split Lafayette’s publicly owned utilities system and fiber network hit the skids Thursday, with City…
Almost 100 women attended the second of the Broussard Chamber of Commerce's Women in Business breakfasts Thursday and set their focus on learn…
Dr. Cheryl Randal has been named medical director for Women’s & Children’s Hospital’s Elaine M. Junca Women’s Imaging Centre.