A Pittsburgh-based real estate firm has bought the University Place Apartments, a 192-unit complex just south of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Alpha Capital Partners announced the purchase, which courthouse records show was for $12.5 million, from

Connecticut-based Realco Capital Partners, of the property at 200 Oak Crest Drive.

University Place, one of the oldest around the UL campus, is currently the closest student housing to campus. It offers a pedestrian bridge connecting to the campus, a fitness center, swimming pool with LED lighting and a cyber café, Alpha officials said in the announcement.

Attempts to reach a spokesperson with Alpha about possible upgrades to the property were unsuccessful.

“The upside of this property provides the opportunity to reposition the asset and resident experience through a value-add strategy supported by significant capital that would not have been possible without the opportunity zone program,” said Jide Famuagun, CEO of Alpha Capital Partners.

“The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has witnessed record setting enrollment for five consecutive years, and I believe that with the expertise our team brings, we will be successful in repositioning and rebranding this asset.”

The purchase is the 10th student housing property for Alpha, which specializes in student housing and multi-family communities in secondary and tertiary markets. It is also one of five identified in its Opportunity Zone Fund, a $250 million fund launched last year to take part in the federal Opportunity Zone program.

An Opportunity Zone is a low-income Census tract area identified as having the potential for investment and redevelopment with tax breaks for companies and individuals who invest there, either by building a business themselves or investing with others through a fund.

“Our team has been working on the opportunity zone concept since summer 2018,” Famuagun said. “We are very excited to acquire projects such as University Place into the Fund."