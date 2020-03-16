The number of guests who stayed in an Airbnb in Lafayette almost doubled in the past two years, data from the San Francisco-based agency shows.

Last year an estimated 16,000 guests stayed at an Airbnb in the city, which resulted in hosts earning $1.4 million, a company spokesman said. That was up from 12,000 in 2018, which netted $1 million for hosts.

In 2017, Lafayette had 8,500 guests, resulted in $700,000 for hosts, data shows.

Hotel and motel receipts were also up in 2019, but the bump since 2017 was less significant. Lafayette Parish, with about 6,000 hotel rooms, recorded just under $77.2 million in hotel/motel receipts last year, up from just under $74 million in 2018 and the $76 million in 2017, LEDA’s data shows.

In 2018 Airbnb began remitting a 4% sales and use tax and 4% hotel tax to Lafayette Parish. It has similar agreements with other jurisdictions around the world, including New Orleans and the state of Louisiana.