The number of guests who stayed in an Airbnb in Lafayette almost doubled in the past two years, data from the San Francisco-based agency shows.
Last year an estimated 16,000 guests stayed at an Airbnb in the city, which resulted in hosts earning $1.4 million, a company spokesman said. That was up from 12,000 in 2018, which netted $1 million for hosts.
In 2017, Lafayette had 8,500 guests, resulted in $700,000 for hosts, data shows.
Hotel and motel receipts were also up in 2019, but the bump since 2017 was less significant. Lafayette Parish, with about 6,000 hotel rooms, recorded just under $77.2 million in hotel/motel receipts last year, up from just under $74 million in 2018 and the $76 million in 2017, LEDA’s data shows.
In 2018 Airbnb began remitting a 4% sales and use tax and 4% hotel tax to Lafayette Parish. It has similar agreements with other jurisdictions around the world, including New Orleans and the state of Louisiana.
It remains to be seen how coronavirus will affect segments of Lafayette's economy, but there were already some questions regarding the hospita…
Acadiana Business Today: All Lafayette government buildings, including libraries and courts, to close to public; Capital One temporarily closing a dozen branches in Louisiana
All local government buildings, including libraries and city hall, will be closed to the public beginning Monday because of the novel coronavi…
Some Capital One branches throughout the state are temporarily closing this week as concerns over the new coronavirus continue to grow.
After 28 years of offering her brand of interior design to Acadiana, Dunn's Furniture & Interiors owner Judy Dunn will retire Tuesday and …
The number of guests who stayed in an Airbnb in Lafayette almost doubled in the past two years, data from the San Francisco-based agency shows.
How I Got Here with Wendy's area operations director Joey Breaux: More people are leaving home without breakfast, giving restaurants potential for growth
Joey Breaux is area director of operations for Wendy's, which began serving breakfast March 2 at 17 of its Acadiana locations and others nationwide.
Dr. Larry Simon on the Nourish Your Health podcast: When someone is coughing or sneezing, 'just get the heck away'
As the coronavirus continues to spread in Louisiana, people should stay five or six feet away from anyone who is coughing or sneezing, said Dr…