Time might not be on Jason Holloway’s side. The same could be said about his girlfriend, Katrina LeJeune.

Holloway, who owns OB’s Bar and Grill in Lake Charles, is working to open an OB’s in Lafayette at 307 Jefferson St. by Mardi Gras Day at the latest.

LeJeune, who is pitching in to help, is nine months pregnant and scheduled to give birth to their baby boy, Ezra, on Thursday.

“This city, everybody has been so helpful,” said Holloway, a native of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, who bought OB’s about three years ago. “Detailing everything, getting inspections and getting it up to code will be a challenge. Here, from the government to the people around it, everybody is so helpful. If we get it open, it’s going to be because of that.”

Activity was steady Tuesday at what will become downtown Lafayette’s newest restaurant. Located in the space formerly occupied by The Office, OB’s (which stands for Old Bastard's, by the way) will be similar to the Lake Charles location, located near that city’s downtown.

The Office is moving to a new location across Jefferson Street.

“I inquired about it through the people at The Greenroom,” Holloway said of the nearby downtown bar. “Those guys have been magnificent to deal with. They helped me broker the deal for here. Lafayette has such a beautiful downtown. I feel like it’s on the upside, and I want to be a part of it.”

Holloway’s plans for the 6,000-square-foot location will be similar to the Lake Charles location. One idea they are considering is locating the kitchen on the front of the building and including a window for take-out orders.

He will also keep the bar near the front along with other details of the historic building. The business will employ 12 people.

“We’re going to embrace the antiqueness of the building,” he said. “We’re really just going to kind of enhance that look with updated lights. Kind of match the décor of the old and tie it all in with the old and the new.”

The move to Lafayette is the third step in the Holloway’s business journey, which began when he arrived in Louisiana just after Hurricane Rita in 2005. He’s been in the bar business for years, and six years ago he took a chance and bought On The Rocks Bar and Pizzeria in Lake Charles.

“I’ve been in the bar business pretty much my whole life,” he said. “The bar business is great when it’s going well. You meet a lot of people and get connected to a lot of people in the community.

“The whole 8 to 5 (workday) was not for me. Someone like me, I’m out the door by 12. Now with the new baby, I’ll probably be out the door by 8.”