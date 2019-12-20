Firmly planted along Interstate 10 near the Scott exit, Cajun Harley Davidson might have 100,000 people pass by each day.
That’s big-time visibility, and that’s one reason why co-owner and general manager Geoffrey Hebert and his father, Adam, jumped at the chance to locate there in 2004 by moving their business from Congress Street in Lafayette.
It was about that time that the city of Scott began building out and developing the areas along the frontage road south of the I-10 exit. The Heberts’ business, which opened in 1979, was one of the first major businesses to move to that area when the frontage roads were still being built.
Still at that location at 724 I-10 South Frontage Road, the business is now surrounded by others that followed, and more are on the way.
“In 2000, Harley was doing really well, and we were kind of busting at the seams in our old location,” Hebert said. “A lot of travelers, especially people who know Harleys, they have to stop at a dealership. … If you're further in town, they're less likely to stop and buy your merchandise.
“I think there's between 60,000 to 120,000 people who drive in front of this dealership every day."
The development just off the I-10 exit at Scott is what local economic development officials in the area point to as the way to do it right. Others want to emulate what the city did, luring commercial developers to areas along the highly traveled expressway.
Since the city started building out and developing along the I-10 frontage roads, total retail sales for the city have skyrocketed from $84 million in 2004 to $255 million in 2018, more than tripling in those 14 years. That growth has topped the increase in Lafayette (156.8%) and Broussard (133.8%).
"This has been years in the making,” Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard said. “We had a developer that wanted to come in under Mayor Hazel Myers administration, so they did the frontage road system and extended it from St. Mary to Mills Street.
“Then the Harley Davidson and Fezzo's and First Turn moved in, and now we're seeing some fast-food chains and the Holiday Inn Express. So it's really taken off. The next thing for us is how can we expand it?"
Others in Acadiana have made similar developments at interstate exits. Yet in Lafayette, the only significant development at an interstate exit has been the Stirling Lafayette shopping center at the Louisiana Avenue along I-10.
It’s been somewhat of a topic of discussion of late. When the Upper Lafayette Economic Development Foundation relaunched earlier this year, that was part of its agenda. Mayor-President-elect Josh Guillory said during the campaign he would like to see frontage roads built, which the city would build and maintain, along I-10 for economic development.
It’s much easier said than done. Much of the area along I-10 in Lafayette is residential or has aging infrastructure after being developed several years ago.
“I can speak with confidence when asking, 'What's the hold up?'” said Jonathan Williams, Upper Lafayette executive director. “I don't think it's too late for Lafayette to do this. Absolutely not. The north side is the birthplace of Lafayette, and I think this can benefit it, the city and the parish as a whole. Not acting is hurting more than any decision we would make ever could.”
In Carencro, the development along I-49 has been a big reason for the city’s economic resurgence. In the eight years since the Super 1 Foods was built and Walmart opened in 2017, retail sales in Carencro have increased by nearly 143%.
Between 134 and 147 new homes have been constructed in north Lafayette Parish every year, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
Funding would be a hurdle, but St. Landry Parish created an economic development district to fund improvements. In 2015, the Central St. Landry Economic Development District passed a 1-cent sales tax on businesses along the I-49 corridor, and that generates about $1.5 million a year.
That funding goes toward projects along the interstate but also to build infrastructure and perform outreach to attract new businesses to move in, like Team Honda of Acadiana and Lily Pad Pediatrics.
The district, much like the taxing districts approved in Lafayette Parish last week by the city-parish government, does not include residents. It also ranges from the area around Evangeline Downs southward.
Plans to develop the I-49 corridor through the parish were modeled after Scott and Carencro, said Bill Rodier, St. Landry Economic Development executive director.
"I'm not trying to tell my peers in Lafayette what they should do, but it's really no different than any other kind of economic development,” Rodier said. “We took the best practice examples from what Scott and Carencro and Broussard did and applied them where we could. There isn't a one-size-fits-all solution, but you need a plan to build additional infrastructure and a plan to fund it."
It could work in Lafayette, Richard said. Among the five districts city-parish officials approved last week, one is the University Gateway area that stretches from north of the University Avenue exit on I-10 south to the Cameron Street intersection.
That exit has a Cracker Barrel restaurant that could cater to highway travelers, but it also has empty buildings, an aging hotel and older infrastructure to the south.
"We're the only frontage road system in Lafayette Parish along I-10,” Richard said. “I really think Lafayette needs to look at it. We're continuing to grow, things are doing well in Scott and I think it would work for Lafayette, too."