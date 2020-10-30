Home Bank has named Mechelle Roberthon as vice president and director of talent development.
She was senior learning partner at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. Roberthon received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, majoring in arts and humanities and behavioral sciences. She has a Master of Science in training and performance improvement from Capella University and is pursuing a doctorate of education in learning and organizational change from Baylor University.
Dr. Bruce Williams, of The Delta Pathology Group, was named 2020 Pathologist of the Year by the College of American Pathologists, a recognition from peers nationally for his service and contributions to the field of anatomic and clinical pathology.
Williams, based in Lafayette, is a founding member of The Delta Pathology Group, a board member and the market administrator for the Acadian and southwest Louisiana regions. He has practiced for nearly four decades with the company, which serves Lafayette, Lake Charles, Covington/Slidell, New Orleans, Shreveport, Monroe/West Monroe, Alexandria and Meridian/Laurel, Mississippi. Williams is a past president for the College of American Pathologists from 2017 to 2019.
Elsa Dimitriadis has been named chief impact strategist for the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing, leading the agency’s impact initiatives with a focus on equity best practices and providing the tools to inform the public.
Executive Director Leigh Rachal said she is part of a staff that has grown from one to more than a dozen in the last eight months. The agency said it will launch Project Keystone to help provide access to safe, decent and affordable housing through homeless prevention efforts and rapid rehousing.
Dimitriadis was director of marketing and communications at United Way of Acadiana and public information officer for Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and also co-founder of Conversation Starters.