The Lafayette Women’s Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Cajun Match game fundraiser at 6-9 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Lafayette Science Museum.
The event will be a take on the 1970s game show Match Game and the current ABC game show by the same name with a twist on the original show to be locally relevant, funny and entertaining. There will be two rounds with an intermission between rounds.
Celebrity panelists for the event will include
- C.J. Clements, brand manager/morning show host, KTDY
- Karli Sherman with Karli Sherman Productions
- Kimi Hargrave, owner of Cajun Bug Exterminating
- Vincent June, SLCC chancellor
- Dr. William “Brad” Roth, Southern Urology
- Celebrity contestants will include:
- Michele Landry, owner of The Aesthetic Boutique Luxury Med Spa
Other contestants will include:
- Tremika Cleary, owner of Defined Resolutions
- Yvette Lorentz Ferrari, local marketing consultant
- Ed Hannie, owner of Priority Access Urgent Care
- Jeffrey Wright, managing partner with Bonefish Grill
- Brian Campbell, associate professor of biomechanics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, will be master of ceremonies.
For tickets, visit bit.ly/cajunmatchgame.