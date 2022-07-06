debbeyryan

The Lafayette Women’s Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Cajun Match game fundraiser at 6-9 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Lafayette Science Museum.

The event will be a take on the 1970s game show Match Game and the current ABC game show by the same name with a twist on the original show to be locally relevant, funny and entertaining. There will be two rounds with an intermission between rounds.

Celebrity panelists for the event will include

  • C.J. Clements, brand manager/morning show host, KTDY
  • Karli Sherman with Karli Sherman Productions
  • Kimi Hargrave, owner of Cajun Bug Exterminating
  • Vincent June, SLCC chancellor
  • Dr. William “Brad” Roth, Southern Urology
  • Celebrity contestants will include:
  • Michele Landry, owner of The Aesthetic Boutique Luxury Med Spa

Other contestants will include:

  • Tremika Cleary, owner of Defined Resolutions
  • Yvette Lorentz Ferrari, local marketing consultant
  • Ed Hannie, owner of Priority Access Urgent Care
  • Jeffrey Wright, managing partner with Bonefish Grill
  • Brian Campbell, associate professor of biomechanics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, will be master of ceremonies.

For tickets, visit bit.ly/cajunmatchgame.

Email Adam Daigle at adaigle@theadvocate.com.