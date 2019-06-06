After over 10 years of working in many different kitchens and teaching herself from videos and cookbooks, local in-home baker Star of Star's Bakeshop will opening her own bakery in September.

Located at 300 Youngsville Highway, Suite 100, the bakery will offer custom cakes, cookies, eclairs, cheesecakes and other items. Star said its been a journey to get to this point, but she knew she could finally make her dream a reality when she saw the location, which she said practically spoke to her and told her, "This is the place."

"I've always wanted to do it, but I wanted to get the experience first," she said. "I've worked at different restaurants and at L'Auberge in Baton Rouge, so now I feel like I have the experience to actually do it on my own. I viewed a bunch of different locations, but when I got there it felt right. It was finally my 'Aha' moment."

Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Star moved to New Orleans before she was displaced by Hurricane Katrina. She eventually ended up Lafayette and fell in love with the city. A wife and mother of three, she's been baking from home for 10 years with the help of her family.

Star says she will be hiring one or two employees to help her run the bakery Tuesday through Sunday, and her family will help.

She says her favorite thing she makes are her custom cakes, which range from Fortnite pinatas to Cookie Monster from Sesame Street. She says she puts a lot of effort into these cakes that she can make anything her customer can think of in a cake form.

"It was a lot of hard work," she said. "I know everyone says that, but it was, and it's been my dream for a long time. It's super exciting to have it manifest with a lot of hard work."