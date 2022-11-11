One Acadiana will present the second quality of life survey results during its CivicCon event Monday with Pensacola philanthropist Quint Studer.
The meeting will be 5:30 p.m. at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., and feature the findings from the quality of life survey conducted late last year to gauge residents’ opinion of life in Lafayette Parish, One Acadiana officials said.
Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy conducted the survey that focused on topics such as economic conditions, job security, educational opportunities, cultural and recreational opportunities and other topics.
The last survey, released in December, indicated residents felt mostly positive about living in Lafayette Parish. It showed 73% of respondents rated the overall quality of life as positive, a mark that is the highest ever recorded in the poll, with 21% rating it excellent and 51% rating it good.
On the overarching question of if the parish is on right track or not, 52% said right track, 32% said wrong and 16% were not sure.
Traffic was the biggest complaint in the survey with 78% rating it negatively.
Studer, who has made previous trips to Lafayette, is the founder of Studer Community Institute, a nonprofit organization focused on improving quality of life in various cities. He is the author of 10 books and speaks across the country helping to build and sustain high-performing organizations and communities.