Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Amy S. Thibodeaux did the math when it came to the Paycheck Protection Program. And the answer wasn’t good.
Considering the $349 billion allocated for small businesses affected by COVID-19 and the number of businesses that would likely apply, it wasn’t a surprise Thursday morning when the went dry despite thousands of requests still pending. She had urged local businesses there to act as quick as possible to be part of the businesses in Louisiana to get relief from the Small Business Administration.
Now the fund is on hold and waiting for Congress to act.
“I just started throwing everything at our businesses,” Thibodeaux said. “We started pushing information out really, really early. We as a chamber have been busier than we’ve ever been. Businesses have been reaching out to us from sunup to sundown. They’re reaching out to me through every avenue they know how to find me.”
The Small Business Administration said Monday that it reached the $349 billion lending limit for the program. Thousands of small business owners whose loans have not yet been processed must now wait for Congress to approve a Trump administration request for another $250 billion for the program.
Lawmakers have been haggling over whether to extend the program as it stands now, or whether to add provisions that among other things would help minority businesses. It’s unclear when they might reach an agreement that would allow loan approvals to continue.
In Louisiana, more than $3.7 billion in loans from more than 17,000 applicants were approved, SBA officials said on Monday.
Banks across the state were inundated with loan application from the start. At Home Bank in Lafayette, officials there had 2,000 applications with a dollar amount that reached $236 million, credit manager Darren Guidry said.
So far $100 million has been approved, but there’s at least 50% of the applications that are on hold now that the fund has run out.
“We are certainly optimistic a new allocation will come out,” Guidry said. “We just hope that it’s really soon. It’s certainly a business on average (with) 50 employees, but in those numbers there is a significant number with a very small amount of payroll. They’ve been hanging on hoping that this would get them to reopen when all our governors and governments open up again.”
Many banks in Louisiana had issues submitting applications to the SBA for customers when the program began due to high demand and changing requirements. Some businesses are still waiting for the payroll protection loans to be funded even after being approved by the SBA.
Nationwide, there were more than 1 million loans approved totaling $247.5 billion spread across 4,600 lenders. About 70% of all loans were for $150,000 or less and the average loan size is $239,152, according to the SBA.
Construction, professional services, manufacturing and health care were some of the most common industries approved for loans. About 9% of all loans, or about $22 billion, were for food services and accommodation sector businesses.
At the Rock’n’Bowl, which 47 employees at its downtown Lafayette location and another 70 in New Orleans, owners were approved for a loan and were satisfied with the amount, said Johnny Blancher, manager of the Lafayette location. The company immediately furloughed its staff with the promise it will rehire them once the business gets clearance to open again.
The question is now this: Will the loan be enough money to get to that point?
“There’s just so much uncertainty,” Blancher said. “We all want to put people back to work. I’m grateful that something was done. That (number of employees) is a significant amount of lives involved. We feel obligated to them, and they’ve been faithful to us as well. It’s a tough situation that is no one’s fault. I believe God’s got a plan and there’s a road out there.”