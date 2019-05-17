Waitr said it hopes to generate $50 million from a new stock offering next week.
The Lake Charles-based food delivery business, with major operations in Lafayette, said it will offer nearly 6.76 million shares of stock at the offering, set to close Tuesday. The stock will be priced at $7.40 a share. When the market opened Friday, Waitr stock was trading at $7.53 a share.
Waitr has granted its underwriters an option to purchase another 1 million shares of stock.
The company announced Thursday it was doing a new stock offering to raise money for general corporate purposes, such as acquisitions, expansions into new markets, working capital and debt repayment. Waitr went public in November.