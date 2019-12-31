Shop Rite and Tobacco Plus will partner with alcohol delivery app Drizly to deliver wine, beer and liquor by mid-January, company officials announced Monday.
The move comes in response to the law changing back in June to allow for alcohol delivery in Louisiana. According to Ralph Cupper, director of beverage sales and merchandising for Shop Rite and Tobacco Plus, this will allow approximately 1.4 million consumers in 14 Louisiana parishes to have alcohol ordered and delivered within an hour.
"We’ve had our eye on Drizly for some time but couldn’t use it because it wasn’t legal until recently," he said. "We feel Drizly gives our customers access to a wide range of products from our stores. It seems to be a natural addition for our stores. It’s a win-win for us, and I feel our customers are going to win as well."
Restaurants and stores across Louisiana are expected to start home deliveries of alcoholic beverages in the next two months, after Gov. John B…
Some of the company's 19 stores have already rolled out the program, Cupper said. Each store will have up to three drivers, which are Tobacco Plus and Shop Rite employees trained in Drizly's verification system to prevent delivery to minors.
Shop Rite and Tobacco Plus has stores in in Abbeville, Alexandria, Crowley, Cut Off, Eunice, Houma, Jennings, Kinder, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Leesville, Marksville, Mathews, New Iberia, Sulphur and Ville Platte.
Drizly, according to its website, partners with stores in 100 cities in North America to deliver beer, wine, liquor and other items.
