JD Bancshares, the Jennings-based owner of JD Bank that has an office in Lafayette, has named Bruce W. Elder as president and CEO.
Elder, a North Carolina resident, comes from CresCom Bank of Charleston, South Carolina and will lead day-to-day operations and strategic direction of JD Bank. Interim president Dan L. Donald Jr. will remain in his role as chairman.
“Bruce is the right person to lead JD Bank into the future," Donald said. "With his vast community banking experience and leadership, he will be a vital asset to the JD Bank team.”
Elder has served as the strategy officer and the president of North Carolina banking for CresCom Bank. He joined CresCom in November 2017 as a result of CresCom’s acquisition of First South Bank headquartered in Washington, NC.
“I have spent most of my professional career working for community banks and the opportunity to join the team at JD Bank is exciting and the possibilities numerous as the banking environment in Louisiana has been recently disrupted by two large bank mergers,” said Elder.