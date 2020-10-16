Acadian Companies has promoted Brandon Niles, director of operations with Acadian Total Security, to senior director following the retirement of president Blane Comeaux, Acadian CEO and chairman Richard Zuschlag said.

As senior director, Niles is responsible for the management and oversight of all Acadian Total Security departments and will lead the strategic development of the company.

Niles has been with Acadian since 2010. In 2013, he was named a department manager, overseeing ATS’ monitoring centers in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Chicago, Illinois. He was promoted to operations director in 2016, managing the day-to-day operations.

“It takes a team, and we have built a great team of leaders in ATS," Comeaux said. "Our team has a mature, yet young enough, foundation to direct the company in the future. I am inspired by their ideas for growth and for being a vital component of Acadian Companies, and I have complete confidence that this team will carry out the Acadian mission.”