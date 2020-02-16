Commercial additions/alterations
OFFICE BUILDING: 2505 Verot School Road, Lafayette; Gordon Mckernan Injury Attorney, owner; description, change of use to office, 2-story remodel; Henry Burns, applicant; Arch Construction Inc., contractor; $450,000.
RESTAURANT: 117 S. College Road, Lafayette; Sapient Restaurants, owner and applicant; description, Chop's Smokehouse; BECC Enterprises LLC, contractor; $67,080.
OFFICE BUILDING: 3217 Johnston St., Lafayette; Southern Urgent Care, owner; Mackie Reaux Construction, applicant and contractor; $291,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 413 Lee Ave., Lafayette; Sec 0641 Office Renovation, owner; Security Finance Corp. of Louisiana, applicant; self, contractor; $9,000.
BUILDING: 2727 SE Evangeline Thruway; SLEMCO Building 7, applicant; Kent Design Build Inc., contractor; $491,000.
Commercial demolitions
RESTAURANT: 115 Stonemont Road, Lafayette; Richard Neal Hensarling Sr., owner; description, Romacelli; Pecot & Co., architects and applicant; self, contractor; $6,500.
New houses
108 Hedgeworth Court, Lafayette Parish; BECC Enterprises LLC; $454,500.
103 Kingfisher Drive, Lafayette; Coast Contemporary Construction LLC; $589,500.
303 Stoneridge Drive, Duson; AM Design Inc.; $193,500.
119 Croft Row, Lafayette; AM Design Inc.; $225,000.
401 Bronze Palm Way, Youngsville; Singture Series Homes Inc.; $313,424.
