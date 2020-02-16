Commercial additions/alterations

OFFICE BUILDING: 2505 Verot School Road, Lafayette; Gordon Mckernan Injury Attorney, owner; description, change of use to office, 2-story remodel; Henry Burns, applicant; Arch Construction Inc., contractor; $450,000.

RESTAURANT: 117 S. College Road, Lafayette; Sapient Restaurants, owner and applicant; description, Chop's Smokehouse; BECC Enterprises LLC, contractor; $67,080.

OFFICE BUILDING: 3217 Johnston St., Lafayette; Southern Urgent Care, owner; Mackie Reaux Construction, applicant and contractor; $291,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 413 Lee Ave., Lafayette; Sec 0641 Office Renovation, owner; Security Finance Corp. of Louisiana, applicant; self, contractor; $9,000.

BUILDING: 2727 SE Evangeline Thruway; SLEMCO Building 7, applicant; Kent Design Build Inc., contractor; $491,000.

Commercial demolitions

RESTAURANT: 115 Stonemont Road, Lafayette; Richard Neal Hensarling Sr., owner; description, Romacelli; Pecot & Co., architects and applicant; self, contractor; $6,500.

New houses

108 Hedgeworth Court, Lafayette Parish; BECC Enterprises LLC; $454,500.

103 Kingfisher Drive, Lafayette; Coast Contemporary Construction LLC; $589,500.

303 Stoneridge Drive, Duson; AM Design Inc.; $193,500.

119 Croft Row, Lafayette; AM Design Inc.; $225,000.

401 Bronze Palm Way, Youngsville; Singture Series Homes Inc.; $313,424.

Acadiana Business Today: Aldi proposal on planning commission agenda tonight; Acadiana job outlook evolving as oil and gas establishes 'new normal'

+3
Acadiana job outlook evolving as oil and gas establishes 'new normal'
Business

Acadiana job outlook evolving as oil and gas establishes 'new normal'

  • By KEN STICKNEY | Staff writer
  • 3 min to read

Wagner said there are about half as many people employed in oil and gas here now than there were in 2013 when the industry was riding much higher oil prices. 

energy is not the driving force in the local economy that it once was. Things are changing, he said.

Wagner listed health care and education as probable growth areas for jobs in 2020.

View comments