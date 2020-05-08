Total Wine & More, the country's largest independent fine wine retailer, is apparently opening a location in River Marketplace, 4407 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
The Maryland-based company posted job listings seeking a store supervisor, cashiers, retail associates and stock associates for the Lafayette store, which will be in the former Stage department store space. Work has also been going on at the store since it was granted a building permit in March.
Repeated attempts to reach the company have been unsuccessful.
A building permit was filed with Lafayette Consolidated Government for the space for the national retailer for nearly $1.3 million March 13. A demolition permit was filed for the same space was filed March 2.
Stage announced last year it would close the store and its Bertrand Drive location, which remains empty.
Started in Delaware in 1991, Total Wine & More operates 205 stores, including one to open May 21 in Metairie in a former Best Buy location, in 24 states. Typical stores carry more than 8,000 different wines, 2,500 beers and 3,000 different spirits.