The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s MBA program was named to the Best Business Schools for 2020 by The Princeton Review, university officials announced

Robert Franek, Princeton Review’s senior vice president and publisher, called the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration “an excellent choice for a student aspiring to earn an MBA.” The publication based its rankings on survey data from students and college administrators during the 2018-2019 academic year.

The program has appeared on the list of business schools nine times in the past decade, Moody interim dean Geralyn McClure Franklin said. It first appeared in 2006.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“That’s a definite measure of the continued strength of our MBA program,” Franklin said. “It reflects consistent satisfaction among students with the professional skills and competencies the program offers them.”

U.S. News & World Report also cited the program in its 2020 edition of “Best Graduate Schools” last year and the college’s online MBA program in its 2020 edition of “Best Colleges.”

The MBA program is offered on campus and online. Students can choose from nine concentrations, including health care administration, project management and finance.

P. Robert Viguerie Jr., the college’s associate dean who directs the MBA program, called the latest recognition from Princeton Review “a clear indication of the quality of our instructors and students and the high academic standards of our program.”