C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates LLC has promoted Travis Bodin to vice president of the firm’s survey and mapping division.
He is a licensed professional surveyor in Louisiana and Texas. Bodin is a 15-year veteran of the company, last serving as survey and mapping operations leader. Bodin began with the company's engineering division as a CAD technician in 2004. From 2007 to 2012, he held the positions of survey technician, engineering aide, survey unit manager and surveyor I. In 2018, he was named survey division director and promoted to survey operation leader in the same year.
The Louisiana Bar Foundation has elected as 2020-21 President Harry J. "Skip" Philips Jr., managing partner of Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Phillips LLP in Baton Rouge.
Other officers are Vice President Christopher K. Ralston, a litigation partner and litigation group coordinator at Phelps Dunbar LLP in New Orleans; Treasurer Alan G. Brackett, a member of Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett LLC in New Orleans, who manages the firm’s workers’ compensation defense group; and Secretary Deidre Deculus Robert, executive counsel for Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development in Baton Rouge.
New board members from the area are H. Minor Pipes III, New Orleans; Maggie T. Simar, St. Martinville; and Judge Ray S. Steib Jr., Gretna.
Other members of the 2020-21 board from the area are Patricia Bonneau, Mandeville; Charles “Chuck” Bourque Jr., Houma; Edmund J. Giering IV, Baton Rouge; Eugene G. Gouaux Jr., Lockport; Karleen J. Green, Baton Rouge; and Julie M. Lafargue, New Orleans.