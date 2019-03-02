Lafayette resident Erica Floyd-Williams shops at the Acadiana Mall at least three times a week.
She’s noticed how the changing face of retail has become evident at the mall. Recent closures like the Gap, Gap Kids and Banana Republic stores and the Things Remembered that closed last week have surfaced, and Payless ShoeSource also will shut its doors there.
Malls nationwide are struggling with the demise of retail tenants, and the Acadiana Mall is no exception.
“I am extremely upset at the amount of stores that I continue to see close at our local mall,” said Floyd-Williams. “I'm starting to see during busy season like Fridays or Saturdays that there's not an influx of people that are going to the mall anymore. I'm starting to see them focus more on the strip mall shopping.”
The average vacancy rate at malls nationwide was at 9 percent at the end of 2018, just below the all-time high of 9.1 percent reported in the third quarter but up from 8.3 at the end of 2017.
Acadiana mall was bought last month by New York-based Namdar Realty Group, which has been cited in media reports and a tenant lawsuit elsewhere as failing to maintain its property. Namdar officials did not return a call seeking comment about its latest purchase, but new mall general manager Bryan Leblanc said he is looking forward to the new ownership, and the mall has good things coming.
Fashion retailer H&M is moving into the mall.
“I am not allowed to announce at this time, but if everything falls into place we are looking at 30,000 square feet of new retail in 2019,” LeBlanc said.
Shift in retail
Much has been documented on retail struggles across the country of late as more customers use e-commerce, but real estate agent and broker Flo Meadows said there’s more than that to blame.
Retails destinations, too, have changed.
“In Lafayette, retail has moved from the mall to Ambassador (Caffery Parkway) and Kaliste Saloom (Road) with the development of the Whole Foods-anchored store and the Costco-anchored center at Ambassador Town Center,” she said. “So when you end up with over 500,000 square feet of new retail being built, it absolutely shifts what happens in retail.”
“So it went from regional malls to power centers to town centers. You just see it evolve over time so it's sort of a natural evolution if you will.”
According to data compiled by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority last spring, the mall has a $198.3 million impact on the local economy. Last year, the Acadiana Mall was projected to contribute $13.1 million in tax revenue for Louisiana, with over $3.4 million for Lafayette Parish and $2.8 million for the city of Lafayette.
It was responsible for 1,349 full-time jobs and $31 million in wages, the report said.
The mall still has a good base with Dillard’s and other anchors that are successful at attracting shoppers, said LEDA President and CEO Gregg Gothreaux.
“The next step is to get people back into the mall by shifting focus to properties that utilize malls rather than strip centers,” he said. “Stores such as H&M are large stores, which bodes well for the mall. We are anxious to meet in person with the new owners to discuss other opportunities that will add to our large entertainment industry.”
Now retail is all about the omni-channel, Meadows said, as many are finding out the way their stores were designed in the past may not be the way people show now.
“So you see companies that started as just online stores, they’re now wanting brick and mortar,” she said. “And brick-and-mortar stores are understanding that online is absolutely a necessary part of their business and it actually increases store traffic.”
The new owners
Headquartered in Great Neck, New York, Namdar Realty Group owns and manages more than 40 million square feet of commercial real estate at properties nationwide. The Acadiana Mall is its only Louisiana property and one of about a dozen along the Gulf Coast.
A lawsuit filed by tenants at a Jacksonville, Florida-based mall alleged Namdar was an absentee landlord with a reputation as a "slumlord," according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer. The lawsuit claimed Namdar was not keeping up basic maintenance, which left tenants at the Regency Square Mall to deal with leaky roofs, broken electrical systems and a roach infestation, the Inquirer reported.
The company has made a business model of buying low-performing properties and squeezing money out of them, according to a Reuters report. It and another company has bought properties that were in need of development or in underdeveloped neighborhoods.
The company has recently bought more valuable properties, and company President Igal Namdar brushed off the criticism, saying they deal with issues when they surface.
Floyd-Williams hopes the mall doesn’t suffer a decline.
“Personally as stores continue to close, especially stores that I frequent, I'm finding myself in Baton Rouge a lot more shopping,” she said. “Most of the stores that are closing — at the Mall of Louisiana I can find them there.
“You know, when we spend money in our mall, all the tax base is here in our city. So that's a big concern for me — all the money that we’re gonna take out of our community and to Baton Rouge.”