A national eyeglasses and contact lenses chain will move into the former Maurice’s location at the Stirling Lafayette shopping center.

Ascena Retail Group, which owns Maurice’s and other retail fashion chains such as DressBarn, Lane Bryant and Justice, closed the store last month, said Jamie Burchfield with Stirling Properties, which owns the shopping center at Louisiana Avenue and Interstate 10.

America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses will move into the location in January, Burchfield said.

Maurice’s and others in the Ascena group have closed several stores in recent years as many national retailers have struggled. One Kiplinger report predicts by the middle of next year the company will have 268 fewer stores than it did in the middle of 2017 and another 399 could be closed if a lower rent can't be negotiated.

The company did not offer a statement at press time. Employees at the closed store were laid off, the manager of the Acadiana Mall Maurice’s store said. Maurice's also has a store at 219 St. Nazaire Road, Suite F, in Broussard.

America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses is the largest buyer of designer overstock eyeglass frames in the U.S. It has over 400 stores nationwide, including a Lafayette store at 3505 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.