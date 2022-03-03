LUS Fiber will expand into Ville Platte and other underserved areas of Acadiana thanks to a $21 federal grant.
The Lafayette municipal agency announced the move late Wednesday that will result in over 1 million feet of fiber-optic cable infrastructure, the latest move by the agency to meet the demand of area in Acadiana that are saddled with poor broadband access, including Ville Platte, which was rated the fifth-slowest average internet rate in the country.
The funding came via the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Infrastructure Program, which received over 240 applications requesting more than $2.7 billion, approximately 10 times more than the $288 million available.
“It’s been an honor for our entire LUS Fiber team to work with leadership from the Acadiana Planning Commission and surrounding communities to secure this NTIA funding, and we are eager to move forward with providing broadband services to Ville Platte as well as other parts of Acadiana,” LUS Fiber director Ryan Meche said. “High-quality, high-speed connectivity is vital for growing and thriving communities, and we commend Ville Platte leadership for their efforts in securing equitable access and opportunities for their residents and businesses,” he says.