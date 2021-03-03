Opportunity Machine has dates for its spring sessions of Small Business Boot Camp each Tuesday that will help entrepreneurs and small business owners learn the best practices of running a business.
Sessions will begin March 16 and participants can join local industry leaders in virtual discussions about their biggest business-related obstacles, OM officials announced this week.
Classes start at 5:30 p.m. Attendance is free but registration is required. The schedule includes:
- March 16: "Entity Formation Issues from a Legal Perspective" with Kyle Bacon, Blair Suire, and Robbie Mahtook with Jones Walker LLP
- March 23: "Small Business Taxation and Bookkeeping" with Trae O'Pry, tax partner at Broussard Poche, LLP
- March 30: "B2B and B2C Sales, Got Grit?" with Valerie McGehee, director of UL's Northwestern Mutual Sales and Research Lab
- April 6: "The Building Blocks of Business" with Destin Ortego, Opportunity Machine executive director
Opportunity Machine will also soon offer a marketing series for small business owners focusing on branding, marketing strategy, content creation, copywriting, DIY video, graphic design and media buying. More details will be announced at a later date.