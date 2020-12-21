When the coronavirus pandemic hit the in March, Lafayette-based VieMed Healthcare became a go-to source for much-needed ventilators.
Hospitals, physicians and as many as 16 state governments reached out for ventilators when the surge first hit and ventilators were scarce. Company founders Casey Hoyt and Mike Moore helped clinicians and hospitals learn how to assemble and use the ventilators and made about 30 videos in 48 hours that taught clinicians how to use a home ventilator during peak surge periods when people were scrambling to help patients breathe.
The two, along with Hoyt's father and mentor, Max Hoyt, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
The non-invasive ventilator uses a sealed mask that covers the nose and mouth and is easier for the lungs to handle and is much less traumatic than the traditional ventilator that requires intubation. The technology has been critical in allowing COVID patients to go home from the hospital, Hoyt said.
Patients have on average a 5.4% re-admission rate to hospitals, lower than the 20% industry standard, he said.
The company also helps ALS patients and patients born prematurely.
VieMed has experienced market growth primarily in the South but is expanding rapidly with a presence in Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. About 75% of their business is in rural sectors of the country, Hoyt said.
VieMed has experienced extraordinary growth and was the winner of the 2020 Junior Achievement of Acadiana’s Large Business of the Year.