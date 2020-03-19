bridgettedugas

Cpl. Bridgette Dugas (left) with the Lafayette Police Department spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. 

Crime is down overall in Lafayette but homicides and burglaries each rose in 2019, Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said. 

Dugas, public information officer for the Lafayette Police Department, talked about crime in Lafayette, her career in law enforcement and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. 

Homicides, she noted, were “relationship-based,” meaning that the perpetrator knew the victim. Burglaries were only up slightly, other categories of crimes decreased.

“Lafayette is a very safe community,” she said.

Known in her work with Lafayette Crime Stoppers, Dugas joined the department in 2009 and started out as a patrol officer at nights. She then became Precinct 4 resource officer assigned to community relations and then appointed in 2018 to serve as the department’s spokesperson.

