Crime is down overall in Lafayette but homicides and burglaries each rose in 2019, Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Dugas, public information officer for the Lafayette Police Department, talked about crime in Lafayette, her career in law enforcement and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Homicides, she noted, were “relationship-based,” meaning that the perpetrator knew the victim. Burglaries were only up slightly, other categories of crimes decreased.
“Lafayette is a very safe community,” she said.
Known in her work with Lafayette Crime Stoppers, Dugas joined the department in 2009 and started out as a patrol officer at nights. She then became Precinct 4 resource officer assigned to community relations and then appointed in 2018 to serve as the department’s spokesperson.
Acadiana Business Today: First two cases of coronavirus in Lafayette are confirmed, officials say; Lafayette economy on familiar precipice with crashing oil prices
Two Lafayette Parish residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first confirmed cases in Acadiana, health officials said We…
Freshly rebounded from last decade’s oil crash, the Lafayette area economy is once again on a precipice that is both familiar and sudden.
Ragin’ CrossFit owner Jeremy Hohle has spent this week giving some of his gym’s most expensive equipment to many of his club's 200 members.
Some supermarkets have begun hiring additional staff to handle the surge in sales since coronavirus arrived in Louisiana.
The coronavirus crisis may have closed restaurant dining rooms, but you can still order many of your favorite dishes for takeout or delivery.
Cpl. Bridgette Dugas on the Discover Lafayette podcast: Overall crime is down, and 'Lafayette is a very safe community'
Crime is down overall in Lafayette but homicides and burglaries each rose in 2019, Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.