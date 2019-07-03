Edward "EJ" Krampe III is president and CEO of MacLaff, which operates 45 McDonald's locations in south Louisiana and was started by his father, Ed Krampe. McDonald's last month reported a 30% increase in Quarter Pounder sales companywide after switching from frozen to fresh beef.
We moved to Louisiana in 1972 from the other L.A. on the west coast. In California, Dad was with Balfour Guthrie, a British company who was working with McDonald’s to put chicken into the restaurants. Dad fell in love with the McDonald’s system and decided to become a franchisee. After training on the west coast, he began working with McDonald’s to find a place to open his first restaurant. Dad hated cold weather, so he was determined to live south of the Mason Dixon line. After looking at several markets such as Corpus Christi and south Mississippi, he settled on Lafayette.
Growing up in Lafayette was very idyllic. It was a safe, close-knit community, and you knew lots of people. That is especially true when your family is involved with a brand like McDonald’s. My dad was kind of a tough, larger-than-life figure. So, he was certainly someone to look up to. He was a big influence in all of our lives.
With the downturn of the oil industry in the 1980s, I thought I had to make a go of it elsewhere. I worked for Coopers & Lybrand (now PWC) in Louisville, Kentucky. I really liked Louisville. It was a growing and bustling city with lots to do and lots of opportunity. But, like most who grew up in Acadiana, I did want to return. So when Dad called in 1990 and asked me to return to grow the business, I could not turn him down. And we certainly did grow the business, from eight restaurants then to 45 now.
Dad’s passing (in 2015) was completely unexpected. So sure there was some uncertainty. But over the years we had built a tremendous organization. In fact, Dad’s motto was “You are only as good as your people.” We had become a much more multi-faceted company than in the early years and had lots of talent on our team. So we miss him, but we are moving forward with the same passion as in the past.
Now with McDonald’s corporation, that was a different story. The corporation does not allow sibling partnerships. As siblings, you can work with a parent, but you can’t be in an organization with only multiple siblings. That was an uphill battle for my brother, Chris, and I. But we eventually worked through it. To my knowledge, we are one of only two approved sibling partnerships in the McDonald’s system and I think the other may have just sold out.
Our customers in Louisiana love their beef. So, we are definitely on the high end of that (Quarter Pounder) curve, especially in Acadiana. At McDonald’s, we will continue to move toward serving the freshest and best ingredients. Whether it’s fresh beef or our move to cage-free hatched eggs and antibiotic-free chicken, we will have the best ingredients in the industry.
McDonald’s can be used as a pleasant indulgence, a convenient pit stop or a meal with family and friends. We have been an integral part of Americana for decades. Besides, you talking to a guy that eats there 10 times a week on average and I still love it.
From an industry standpoint, the Quick Service Restaurant segment is expected to contract a bit for the next couple of years. So things will definitely become more competitive. However, it seems that smaller concepts that stay very tight and focused can figure out a way to make it work.