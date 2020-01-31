Following its acquisition by Italian aerospace group Leonardo earlier this week, Swiss helicopter maker Kopter is still dedicated to production in the United States market and to Lafayette, officials with the company said Friday.
The news of the purchased by Leonardo on Tuesday left some in Acadiana worried that we may see another Bell Helicopter Textron, which closed its facility in August 2018 never delivering on its promised 115 jobs for the region. Jan Nowacki, chief operating officer for Kopter, said he wished to allay fears and promised the acquisition was a good thing and the company will be keeping its plans to open next year.
"Leonardo knows the helicopter and aeronautical business. They have a network and a lot of knowledge. We bring a lot of new ideas and new product to their portfolio. We will remain Kopter. This does not change the strategy of Kopter and we will produce for the American market here in this beautiful facility in Lafayette," Nowacki said.
Nowacki said they are still on track to start hiring staff later this year and after the new employees are sent to Switzerland for training, they will return to Lafayette to open the facility and begin production in 2021. Nowacki said he did not have an official timeline for hiring, but said the company was committed to the 2021 opening.
Leonardo's $185 million deal to acquire Kopter, whcih should be complete by the end of the first quarter, was primarily to acquire the company's single-engine SH09 models. The SH09 is a perfect fit for Leonardo’s product range, company officials said, and offers opportunities for future technological developments.
The single engine helicopter will bring new capabilities and modern design to the civilian market with a most cost-effective and versatile platform, Leonardo officials said.
Leonardo opened its Gulf of Mexico Support Center, 1036 QCP Park Drive just west of U.S. 90, in February. The company employs 15 people and plans to double that number in five years.
Nowacki also said they have been in talks supply companies to possibly open U.S. facilities, and he is hoping they will open in Acadiana. He also said some are currently in preliminary talks with Louisiana Economic Development.
Secretary of LED Don Pierson said he could not confirm this, but does anticipate that there will be a number of suppliers that will locate in the vicinity of the Kopter facility in the future.
"We continue to believe that Kopter's commitment to Lafayette remains unchanged and plans to assemble the SH09 remain a major objective," Pierson said. "So we're certainly pleased with the financial strength the acquisition by Leonardo brings to their operations."
LED, which began discussions with Kopter in October 2018, offered the company a competitive incentive package that includes a pair of performance-based grants: one of $1.2 million for facility modifications, payable at $200,000 in 2019 and $1 million in 2020; and one of $1.3 million for lease support, payable in five annual installments from 2020 through 2024.
Kopter has promised to employ around 120 people at an average salary of $55,000 plus benefits. LED estimated the project will also result in another 157 indirect jobs.