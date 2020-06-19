Jacob’s Restaurant and Toby’s Oak Grove were located on the edge of Lafayette and were places to be.

Toby’s was where most folks went on Saturday nights to dance. At Jacob’s, staff there would host birthday parties on Sundays. There was also Pat’s Theater nearby, all at what was then called the Four Corners.

It was Lafayette’s suburbs. And an entertainment district.

But things started to change in the mid-1970s. The Coca-Cola bottling plant left. But then the big blow came from progress – the widening of the road. With it went some of the businesses.

That’s when the demise of Four Corners, residents say, began.

“It got neglected,” said Stephanie Cornay Dugan, who lives and grew up nearby. “We widened the street, built the underpass and it just became a throwaway part of town – We built this. Now go away.”

But people like Cornay Dugan and others in that area of the city didn’t go away. They held meetings. Chased away drug dealers and prostitutes in the LessPay Motel before it shut down. And made their voices heard.

When the demolition began Wednesday on the LessPay, it didn’t just get rid of one of Lafayette’s most visible eyesores. It marked a new life for what once a lively spot in the city. It’ll have 105 affordable housing units geared toward artists when HRI Properties completes the $16 million Bottle Art Lofts next year.

The City Council ponied up $1.5 million to help the deal move through. Other funding came from a federal grant and $500,000 from the Acadiana Planning Commission to keep the project moving.

“I know there’s a lot of controversy when it comes to development and affordable housing,” said Jim Keaty, owner of Keaty Real Estate. “When you look at the Uptown Lofts and the Wholesale Grocery building, that was an affordable housing project that had a lot of controversy. I can tell you it’s a big improvement to that part of Lafayette because the other option was not doing anything.

“The only other option is to let it sit there, and that’s not an option. I don’t want my kids 15 years from now still looking at the LessPay Motel.”

A bright future

The intersection of University Avenue and Cameron Street is a unique slice of Lafayette. You kind of have it all. One the west side is the Oaklawn Park neighborhood, with its large, older homes. To the east is the LaPlace neighborhood, a diverse neighborhood of also older homes but smaller.

Gisele Menard has owned her Evangeline Drive home in LaPlace for years and now owns some rental properties nearby. Now in her 60s, she is aware of the historical significance of the Four Corners area. And as a home health nurse, she’s aware of what the neighborhood needs.

It area needs investment, she says.

“I’ve been a strong advocate for the elderly, a strong advocate for decent housing, owner-occupied housing,” Menard said. “I’m in the homes of a lot of elderly who are fighting to keep their homes. Unless you put a face and a name with a person, you just think that neighborhood is in decline. That’s what I hear from a lot of people who don’t seem to care. These people can’t move.”

But who was HRI Properties? And could their project really help the area? Cornay Dugan and her husband, Greg, visited their properties in New Orleans – the 72-unit Blue Plate Artist Lofts that was once a mayonnaise factory and the 37-unit Bywater Art Lofts that was once a garment factory.

Neighborhood meetings were held. Some had 150 show up. And once they understood the project, people got excited. The project could be bigger than just 105 units.

“Have you Googled Bywater (Art Lofts)? Really, that’s what we envisioned,” Cornay Dugan said. “The people would come and have an apartment there and would go into the neighborhood and want to buy a house and raise a family. The diversity in the Bywater project was fantastic. Just that mentality and the vision – it was very inspiring.”

Those developments have resulted in retail development nearby, said Josh Collen, president of HRI Communities. Yet the Lafayette project will be different. None of those are in as prominent a location as the Bottle Art Lofts will be on University Avenue, a thoroughfare that’s become a more focal point of entry into the city.

“Bakeries pop up next doors and all sorts of retailers,” he said. “You really get investment. This will help all the blocks around it. We’re very high on the potential for this intersection.”

The grocery issue

With its bright yellow exterior and green trim, the Shoppers Value store is the most visible at the Four Corners Shopping Center. It’s been empty since the discount grocer closed in February, and now the Bottle Art Lofts project has momentum to the idea of a grocery store returning to that space.

The store’s closing was not because the neighborhood didn’t support it. Residents said it was poorly run, often smelled like bleach and did not always have fresh food.

Stirling Properties is marketing the space for its owner, Florida-based Samco Properties, Collen said. The planning commission also reached out to a prominent national grocer about the space.

“Shoppers Value wasn’t the best neighbor we could have asked for,” Cornay Dugan said. “This project changes everything. All of a sudden, a grocery store makes sense. This infusion of investment is absolutely the game-changer. What happened in the past is what happened, but now we have a future.”

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture from 2015 shows that section of the city is just inside of large swath of land designed low income and low access for food. The north side of Lafayette lost a main source of fresh food and vegetables when the Wal-Mart Supercenter closed last year.

Other stores before it closed, but that’s not stopping anyone from luring another one in, even if the building may need some improvements. Shoppers Value leaders said the store closed because the building needed significant upgrades.

“I do know people have had conversations with grocery stores,” city councilman Pat Lewis said. “The need is more so now than ever because there’s no store to accommodate the people living there now. There’s going to be more families. We’re thinking it should attract a grocery store and other investors who are willing to invest in that area.”