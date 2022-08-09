A Floor & Décor store will move into the former Burlington store space in the Ambassador Way shopping center at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Ridge Road.
Store officials were issued a building permit with Lafayette Consolidated Government recently to open at 3310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway following an extensive remodel of the building.
Work is valued at over $6.6 million, the permit indicates.
Floor & Décor, which has one store in Baton Rouge and two in the New Orleans market, is a specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor operating 174 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 34 states.
The Atlanta-based company reported net sales increasing 26.7% to $1,089.8 million from $860.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, according to its second quarter earnings report. It has 174 warehouse stores after it opened nine and closed one during the second quarter.
Burlington moved out of that space to the former Stein Mart space in the Acadiana Square shopping center.
Fidelis Realty Partners of Bellaire, Texas, owns the shopping center, records show.