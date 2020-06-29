David Fisher, World War II Army veteran and lifelong educator, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast to discuss his storied life.

Fisher, who on Oct. 2, 1945, was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his extraordinary service in the Pacific Theatre is well-known for his lifelong dedication to education, he and his family are the proprietors of Fisher Early Childhood Education Centers in Lafayette.

You can listen to their conversation here.

After graduating from Jennings High School in 1943, Fisher joined the Army when he turned 18 and he trained to be a radio operator. He was placed on a B-29 crew and stationed in Guam, flying 22 missions over Japan.

When Japanese Emperor Hirohito refused to unconditionally surrender to the Allied Forces after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Last Combat Mission was flown on the evening of Aug. 14, 1945. Fisher’s crew was on one of the B-29s that targeted the bombing of transportation centers and factories in Japan in this last effort to end the war.

When their plane ran short on fuel on the return to Guam, they were forced to land in Iwo Jima, and that is where Fisher and crew learned a day later that the Japanese had finally surrendered.

Fisher was honorably discharged that fall and returned to Louisiana and enrolled at Southwestern Louisiana Institute at the age of 20 in 1946. He met his future wife, Shirley, when “she was in her last semester and he was in his first," and he was on the school's football and track teams and later drafted by the NFL's Baltimore Colts and Chicago Bears but declined.

Fisher later earned master's and doctorate degrees in physical education from LSU. He and his family are owners of Fisher Early Childhood Education Centers in Lafayette.