The River Symposium, the biggest fundraiser for the Bayou Vermilion Preservation Association, will be Friday.
This year’s event, Innovation on the Bayou: Harnessing New Ideas for Watershed Improvement, will be from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the LITE Center. Amber Robinson, Chris Adams and Kiera Frey spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast to discuss the event
The BVPA promotes techniques for improving water quality, including green infrastructure such as rain gardens, riparian buffers, and plants to help filter stormwater and control erosion. They teach pollution prevention and ways the public can help protect the watershed, such as litter control, picking up pet waste, maintaining septic systems, preventing yard waste and soil runoff, and awareness of stormwater flows.
Speakers include Warren Abadie from LCG, Tara Ross from Calcasieu Parish, Ben Malbrough with Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District, Brian Piazza, The Nature Conservancy and Stephen Ortego with SO Studio Architecture.
Cost is $27 which includes BVPA membership & lunch (student cost $5). For tickets, visit bit.ly/riversymposium2022.